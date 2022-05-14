e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Navi Mumbai: Civic chief inspects pre-monsoon works in Digha and Airoli ward

Navi Mumbai: Civic chief inspects pre-monsoon works in Digha and Airoli ward

Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Advertisement

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai inspected the pre-monsoon cleaning work of drains, gutters and sewerage in Digha and Airoli wards. During the inspection, he directed to remove the sludge after two days without fail.

While inspecting the nallah in front of the Green World Society at Digha, Bangar asked to prune trees around the nallah.

He also directed concerned officials to check the quality of water in some places and inform the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and take action against those found guilty.

Advertisement

The civic chief also inspected the pre-monsoon works in Ramnagar, Ganpatipada, Ishwarnagar, Subhashnagar, Kanhaiyanagar, Ilthanpada areas in Digha division. He also visited Borala Lake, Ilthanpada Dam of Railways and inspected the under-construction water tank near Digha Divisional Office and inspected the work in progress.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Central and Western Railway transport 2.50 crore people between 1 April to 11 May this year Central and Western Railway transport 2.50 crore people between 1 April to 11 May this year
Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:01 PM IST