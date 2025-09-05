Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Dies After Falling From Local Train Into Vitawa Creek; Body Recovered After Day-Long Search

Teen Dies After Falling From Local Train Into Vitawa Creek; Body Recovered After Day-Long Search |

A 19-year-old youth who accidentally fell into the Vitawa Creek from a moving local train on Thursday afternoon was found dead on Friday, following an intensive multi-agency search operation involving local fishermen, the fire brigade, and disaster response teams.

Incident Reported by Local Resident

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, the victim, identified as Akash Sharma, a resident of Gholai Nagar in Kalwa, fell into the creek around 1:00 pm on September 4 while traveling from Mulund to Kalwa by a local train. Sharma, who was reportedly traveling on the footboard, lost his balance near the Vitawa Railway Bridge and plunged into the creek below from the moving local train.

Disaster Management and Rescue Teams Mobilised

The incident was first reported to the Disaster Management Cell at 2:55 om by a local resident, Gautam Thakre. In response, multiple teams were mobilized. Personnel from the Disaster Management Cell arrived with a pickup vehicle, the Thane Fire Brigade deployed a fire engine and crew, and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) joined the effort with a dedicated team in a bus.

Search Operation Hampered by Darkness and Currents

Search efforts continued until 6:15 pm on Thursday with the help of local residents, firefighters, disaster response personnel, and two boats provided by local fishermen. However, the operation had to be temporarily called off due to poor visibility and strong currents.

Search Resumes at Dawn

"The search resumed at 4:00 AM on Friday, involving coordinated efforts by local fishermen, the fire brigade, and disaster response teams. After nearly three and a half hours, at around 12:30 pm, the body of Akash Sharma was discovered in the creek between Vitawa and Dighe by fishermen Prathamesh Kharkar, Jeetu Kharkar, and Suresh Vitawkar" said an official.

Body Recovered After 24 Hours

The body was retrieved from the creek and handed over to Government Railway Police officials for further investigation and formalities. The deceased's body was later sent to Kalwa Hospital for medical procedures.

Police Confirm Victim Was on Footboard

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall, and the tragic incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of commuters on Mumbai's local trains.

Concerns Over Safety of Local Train Commuters

Archana Dusane, senior police inspector of Thane GRP, confirmed that the victim was traveling on the footboard. “He was a college student. The train was not overcrowded at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway,” she said.