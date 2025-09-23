 Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Residents Injured As First-Floor Slab Collapses In Borivali Residential Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: 2 Residents Injured As First-Floor Slab Collapses In Borivali Residential Building

Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Residents Injured As First-Floor Slab Collapses In Borivali Residential Building

A slab of the first floor came down in an residential building in Borivali, injuring two people residing on the ground floor. The mishap took place in Geeta Mandir CHS, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Two residents sustain minor injuries after a first-floor slab collapsed at Geeta Mandir CHS, Borivali West | File Photo

Mumbai: A slab of the first floor came down in an residential building in Borivali, injuring two people residing on the ground floor. The mishap took place in Geeta Mandir CHS, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West.

Victims and Medical Attention

The victims were identified as Jayesh Wakhadiya (57) and Geeta Wakhadiya (60). Both were rushed to Apex hospital in Borivali. Fortunately, they did not sustain serious injuries and were discharged after required medical treatment.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Hopes To Fix '25% Tariffs' On India Over Russian Oil
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Hopes To Fix '25% Tariffs' On India Over Russian Oil
Mumbai Shows Slowest Horizontal Growth Among Major Indian Cities; Vertical Expansion Dominates
Mumbai Shows Slowest Horizontal Growth Among Major Indian Cities; Vertical Expansion Dominates
'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing With Rishab Shetty Starrer
'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing With Rishab Shetty Starrer
FPJ Interview: Medical Expert Dr Sameer Dalwai Debunks Donald Trump’s Claim Linking Tylenol Use In Pregnancy To Autism; VIDEO
FPJ Interview: Medical Expert Dr Sameer Dalwai Debunks Donald Trump’s Claim Linking Tylenol Use In Pregnancy To Autism; VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Unauthorised Structures At Benefice Business House, Lower Parel
article-image

Emergency Response

"The incident was reported at 9.30 am to Mumbai Fire Brigade. It took place in Building No 20, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West. Some part of the plaster had collapsed. The fire brigade, police personnel and local ward staff were rushed to the spot. Two people sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital," an civic official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Support During Marathwada Flood Crisis;...

Maharashtra News: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Support During Marathwada Flood Crisis;...

Mumbai Shows Slowest Horizontal Growth Among Major Indian Cities; Vertical Expansion Dominates

Mumbai Shows Slowest Horizontal Growth Among Major Indian Cities; Vertical Expansion Dominates

Body Found In Taloja Suspected To Be Missing Navi Mumbai Constable Somnath Phapale

Body Found In Taloja Suspected To Be Missing Navi Mumbai Constable Somnath Phapale

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Calls For Strict Enforcement Of PCPNDT Act To Improve...

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Calls For Strict Enforcement Of PCPNDT Act To Improve...

Mumbai Jews Celebrate Rosh Hashanah 5786 With Rituals And Reflection

Mumbai Jews Celebrate Rosh Hashanah 5786 With Rituals And Reflection