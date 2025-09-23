Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Residents Injured As First-Floor Slab Collapses In Borivali Residential Building

Two residents sustain minor injuries after a first-floor slab collapsed at Geeta Mandir CHS, Borivali West | File Photo

Mumbai: A slab of the first floor came down in an residential building in Borivali, injuring two people residing on the ground floor. The mishap took place in Geeta Mandir CHS, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West.

Victims and Medical Attention

The victims were identified as Jayesh Wakhadiya (57) and Geeta Wakhadiya (60). Both were rushed to Apex hospital in Borivali. Fortunately, they did not sustain serious injuries and were discharged after required medical treatment.

Also Watch:

Emergency Response

"The incident was reported at 9.30 am to Mumbai Fire Brigade. It took place in Building No 20, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West. Some part of the plaster had collapsed. The fire brigade, police personnel and local ward staff were rushed to the spot. Two people sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital," an civic official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/