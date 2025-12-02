 Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced For Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah URS 2025 In Mahim; Check Alternative Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced For Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah URS 2025 In Mahim; Check Alternative Routes

Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced For Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah URS 2025 In Mahim; Check Alternative Routes

Every year, thousands of devotees visit the dargah during URS, and several sandal processions pass through the surrounding area. Balmiya Lane, adjoining Dargah Road, typically witnesses severe crowding as vendors set up stalls on both sides, causing major traffic obstruction.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
A file image of Mumbai Police participate in Urs celebration at Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Mahim, in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: Ahead of the annual Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah URS 2025, a large influx of devotees is expected in the Mahim area between December 4 and December 14. To ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent congestion, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic regulations for the duration of the event.

Heavy Influx of Devotees Expected

Every year, thousands of devotees visit the dargah during URS, and several sandal processions pass through the surrounding area. Balmiya Lane, adjoining Dargah Road, typically witnesses severe crowding as vendors set up stalls on both sides, causing major traffic obstruction.

Traffic Restrictions in Effect for 10 Days

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018
Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018

The temporary traffic arrangements will be enforced from 12:01 am on December 4 to 12:00 midnight on December 14, 2025.

Road Closure

The following road will remain closed for vehicular traffic throughout the period:

Balmiya Lane (Mumbai Darbar to Kapad Bazar Chowki, opposite Mahim Traffic Chowki)

Alternative Routes Announced

North-bound traffic:

Vehicles must take a right turn from Kapad Bazar and proceed via L.J. Road.

After 1:30 pm, motorists shall use Cadel Road.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Bomb Scare At Santacruz School Triggers Evacuation; No Suspicious Object Found
article-image

South-bound traffic:

Vehicles shall use L.J. Road.

From 7:00 am to 1:30 pm, motorists must use Cadel Road.

Appeal for Cooperation

The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged commuters to follow the diversions, plan their travel in advance, and cooperate to ensure smooth and safe vehicular movement throughout the URS period.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States;...

Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States;...

Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run

Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run

Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous...

Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous...

Mumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour

Mumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old Alcoholic Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Wife And Teen Daughter With...

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old Alcoholic Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Wife And Teen Daughter With...