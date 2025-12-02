Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced For Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah URS 2025 In Mahim; Check Alternative Routes

A file image of Mumbai Police participate in Urs celebration at Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Mahim, in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: Ahead of the annual Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah URS 2025, a large influx of devotees is expected in the Mahim area between December 4 and December 14. To ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent congestion, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic regulations for the duration of the event.

Heavy Influx of Devotees Expected

Every year, thousands of devotees visit the dargah during URS, and several sandal processions pass through the surrounding area. Balmiya Lane, adjoining Dargah Road, typically witnesses severe crowding as vendors set up stalls on both sides, causing major traffic obstruction.

Traffic Restrictions in Effect for 10 Days

The temporary traffic arrangements will be enforced from 12:01 am on December 4 to 12:00 midnight on December 14, 2025.

Road Closure

The following road will remain closed for vehicular traffic throughout the period:

Balmiya Lane (Mumbai Darbar to Kapad Bazar Chowki, opposite Mahim Traffic Chowki)

Alternative Routes Announced

North-bound traffic:

Vehicles must take a right turn from Kapad Bazar and proceed via L.J. Road.

After 1:30 pm, motorists shall use Cadel Road.

South-bound traffic:

Vehicles shall use L.J. Road.

From 7:00 am to 1:30 pm, motorists must use Cadel Road.

Appeal for Cooperation

The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged commuters to follow the diversions, plan their travel in advance, and cooperate to ensure smooth and safe vehicular movement throughout the URS period.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/