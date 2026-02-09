Navi Mumbai Job Scam: Ghansoli Woman Duped Of ₹2.10 Lakh By Man Posing As Mantralaya Officer, Accused Absconding

Navi Mumbai police probe a fake government job racket after a Ghansoli woman was cheated of ₹2.10 lakh on the promise of a clerk’s post | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 09: A woman from Ghansoli was allegedly duped of Rs 2.10 lakh by a man who promised to secure her a clerk’s job in the Revenue Department, claiming to be an officer from Mantralaya. The accused, identified as Sandeep Uttam Mahale, is currently absconding, and CBD Police have launched a search to trace him.

Job promise leads to alleged fraud

According to police, the complainant, Sujit Patil, was looking for employment opportunities for his wife when he was introduced to Mahale, a resident of Adai village in Panvel, through a relative in February 2025.

Mahale allegedly claimed that he was working in the Revenue Department at Mantralaya and assured Patil that a clerk’s post was vacant at Konkan Bhavan in CBD Belapur.

Money collected in instalments

To gain their confidence, Mahale allegedly called Patil’s wife and her cousin to Konkan Bhavan on February 21, 2025. He pretended to verify documents and later told them that money would have to be paid to senior officials for processing the appointment.

Initially seeking money in the name of issuing a demand draft and later in instalments purportedly for ministry officials, he allegedly collected a total of Rs 2.10 lakh.

Cheque issued, accused goes missing

After several months passed without any job confirmation, the Patil family demanded a refund. The accused allegedly avoided them and later issued a cheque of Rs 2.50 lakh, requesting that it not be deposited.

He subsequently switched off his mobile phone and vacated his residence. Realising they had been cheated, Patil lodged a complaint at Rabale Police Station.

Case registered, probe transferred

A case has been registered against Mahale under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the matter has been transferred to CBD Police for further investigation as the offence occurred within their jurisdiction.

Police caution citizens

“Government recruitment is carried out strictly through official advertisements and examinations. No officer demands money for providing jobs. Citizens should not fall prey to such false promises and must verify credentials before making any payment,” a police officer said, appealing to the public to remain vigilant.

