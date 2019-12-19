Mumbai Traffic Update: Police issues advisory ahead of CAA protest at August Kranti Maidan

In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the city police have put in place security measures. Even the Traffic Police have issued traffic restrictions from Nana Chowk and Kemps Corner.
In statement Mumbai Traffic police said, "with respect to agitations scheduled by some political parties against the Citizenship Amendment Act, to keep social harmony, peace and free flow of traffic some arrangements of traffic diversions are made." The traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 12 pm to 10.30 pm today.
The Traffic police have said that there would be no entry for vehicles from Nana Chowk Junction to Kemps Corner Signal (both bounds). The vehicle's coming from Kenndy Bridge, Grant Road Bridge towards August Kranti Maidan, Kemps Corner will be diverted through Nana Chowk Junction - Pandita Ramabai Marg - Sisil Junction towards North and South Mumbai.
The vehicle's coming from Sisil Junction via Pandita Ramabao Marg (Nana Chowk towards Kemps Corner) will be diverted to Tardeo Road. Traffic from Tardeo Road to Kemps Corner will be diverted to Pandita Ramabai Marg towards Sisil Junction. The traffic coming from Kemp's Corner will be diverted to Forjet Street towards Bhatia Hospital Signal.
The traffic police also said that no parking zone has been declared at August Kranti maidan, Sletter Road up to Grant Road Railway Station, Forjet Street on account of the protest.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with the prominent leaders of Muslim organisations via video conference from Nagpur. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and senior police officers also took part in the talks. During the meeting, Muslim organisations assured that the protest will be carried out peacefully and that it would not create any law and order problem, he said.
