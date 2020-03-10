Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 10, 2020

Mumbai, a city that never sleeps, is always on the move. But illegally parked cars, closed and pothole-ridden roads slow down people of the city. These are some of the reasons which restrict Mumbaikars from taking out their vehicles on streets.

A study some of the reasons which restrict Mumbaikars from taking out their vehicles on streets. The report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.

The city of dreams was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. In another study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.