Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 10, 2020

Mumbai, a city that never sleeps, is always on the move. But illegally parked cars, closed and pothole-ridden roads slow down people of the city. These are some of the reasons which restrict Mumbaikars from taking out their vehicles on streets.
A study some of the reasons which restrict Mumbaikars from taking out their vehicles on streets. The report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.
The city of dreams was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. In another study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.
With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking.
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana
6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
7. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
8. Vasil Khan Marg near Don Taki Police Chowki
9. Morland Road near Nagpada
10. Rebech streeet near Mumbai Central
11. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
12. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
13. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X
14. GD Ambekar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar
15. Sion Flyover
16. Station Raod near Bandra Station
17. Hans Bhugra Marg/Santacruz-Chembur Link Road
18. Tagore Road in Santacruz West
19. Phirozshah Mehta Road/Santa Cruz Station Road
20. Veera Desai Road in Jogeshwari
