Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 1, 2020

Heavy traffic, closed roads is usually a problem in Mumbai, which restricts people in Mumbai to take out their vehicles on the streets.

A study report which was recently released by the IDFC Institute revealed that Mumbaikars end up wasting 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic. While drivers waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, they end up spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic. The situation only worsens during the rainy season.

The financial city was even ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world. On the other hand, a study report by location technology specialist TomTom, has revealed that during the rush-hour journey in Mumbai takes 65 percent longer. "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said.