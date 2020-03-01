Mumbai Weather Update: City to get some respite from heat as temperature drops to 33°C today

Two days after mercury rose to record-high levels of 38.4°C on Thursday, Mumbaikars to get some respite from heat as the temperature lowered to 33°C on Sunday, as per IMD's weather forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its weather forecast stated that 33°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 19°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33°C and the minimum will be 18°C.

Mumbai will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 79% in Santacruz and 86% in Colaba, IMD stated in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 100 (Satisfactory) on Sunday morning.

The IMD on Friday had predicted that Mumbai might witness a heat wave in next 48 hours. "Dry weather likely over the region today. K S Hosalikar, director general, IMD had tweeted: "Dry weather likely over the region today. Heat wave conditions expected in some parts of Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg during next 24 hours."