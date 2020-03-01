Mumbai Weather Update: City to get some respite from heat as temperature drops to 33°C today

Two days after mercury rose to record-high levels of 38.4°C on Thursday, Mumbaikars to get some respite from heat as the temperature lowered to 33°C on Sunday, as per IMD's weather forecast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its weather forecast stated that 33°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 19°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33°C and the minimum will be 18°C.
Mumbai will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 79% in Santacruz and 86% in Colaba, IMD stated in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 100 (Satisfactory) on Sunday morning.
The IMD on Friday had predicted that Mumbai might witness a heat wave in next 48 hours. "Dry weather likely over the region today. K S Hosalikar, director general, IMD had tweeted: "Dry weather likely over the region today. Heat wave conditions expected in some parts of Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg during next 24 hours."
On Thursday, Mumbai recorded highest maximum temperature of the season, 38.4 degree. Mahesh Palawat, the Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather had tweeted: "As predicted, Mumbai recorded highest maximum temperature of the season. That is 38.4 degree."
On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 35.1°C, while the minimum temperature was 19.5°C. While the maximum temperature in Colaba was 33.2°C and the minimum was 21°C.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)