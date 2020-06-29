Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 29, 2020

Mumbai saw bumper-to-bumper traffic after state government had eased the lockdown allowing partial public and vehicular movement. Thousands of office goers hit the city roads in their private vehicles or in car pools to reach their workplaces, which opened after two months since the lockdown was put in place.

On Sunday, Mumbai Police imposed new guidelines stipulating that citizens cannot travel beyond two-km radius of their residences, except for attending offices or in the event of medical emergencies. The Maharashtra government has relaxed many restrictions under "Mission Begin Again" which was implemented earlier this month. On Sunday, barber shops and parlours were allowed to open with conditions.

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city. A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.