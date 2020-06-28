Bumper-to-bumper traffic at Marine Drive, Worli Seaface 6,874 vehicles seized on Sunday

Shortly after Mumbai Police issued new guidelines for Mumbaikars, restricting their movement to within a 2 km radius of their respective residences, they began booking violators and impounded almost 6,874 vehicles.

These include 1,890 vehicles seized by traffic police as well -- 1,300 four-wheelers, 297 two-wheelers, 165 autorickshaws and 128 taxis.

The state government had eased the lockdown, in keeping with its Mission Begin Again philosophy, allowing partial public and vehicular movement. But misconstruing this, people have been thronging streets and roads have been clogged with traffic, especially in areas like Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpaty and so on.

There was a replay on Sunday, with vehicles lined up on Worli Seaface and Marine Drive bumper to bumper. According to Worli Police, they have taken action against 40 errant vehicles.