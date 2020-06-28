47 people arrested, 46 high-end vehicles seized for rash driving in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Marine Drive police in Mumbai have impounded 46 high-end vehicles for rash and negligent driving in the last two months of lockdown and arrested 47 people in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

The vehicles, including 33 cars and 13 motorcycles, belonged to some businessmen, politicians and well-off families from Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai, Bandra and other western suburbs of the city, he said. The Marine Drive police registered 21 cases for rash and negligent driving and arrested 47 offenders, the official said, adding that the accused got bail at the police station, but they have to approach court for the release of their vehicles.