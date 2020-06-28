Mumbai: Central railway to operate Mega Block after 3 months

After skipping mega blocks for thirteen Sundays, Central railway will be observing the mega block on its main and harbour line today for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.

The block will be carried on between Vidyavihar – Mulund section on main line and Panvel- Vashi on harbour line from 11am to 4pm.

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR said fast special locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.16am to 2.17pm will be diverted on slow line between Matunga and Mulund and will be further rediverted on fast line at Mulund.

“Fast special locals leaving Thane from 12.41pm to 3.25pm will be diverted on the slow line between Mulund and Matunga and will be further rediverted on the fast line at Matunga,” he said. Moreover during the block period Mail/Express trains will be diverted on 5th and 6th line between Thane and Vidyavihar.

However, some Thane and Kalyan locals will be cancelled but adequate services will be maintained for the benefit of essential staff as identified by the State Government.

Similar block will be taken on harbour line between Panvel and Vashi including Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar harbour line from 11.05am to 4.05

“Local train services to Panvel leaving CSMT from 9.45am to 3.00pm will not be available. Similarly, trains leaving to CSMT from Panvel between 11.15am to 4pm will not be available,” said Sutar.