Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 22, 2020

Mumbai saw bumper-to-bumper traffic after offices were re-opened from June 8 after nearly three months.

Thousands of office goers hit the city roads in their private vehicles or in car pools to reach their workplaces, which opened after two months since the lockdown was put in place.

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city.

A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic. The study report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.