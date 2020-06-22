Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.7°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 89% in Santacruz and 86% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 26 (Good) on Sunday morning.