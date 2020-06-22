Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 16th consecutive day; petrol price up by 33 paise, diesel by 58 paise

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for 16th consecutive day. The price of petrol has been increased by 33 paise per litre while that of diesel by 58 paise a litre in Delhi.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol now costs Rs 79.56 per litre in Delhi, Rs 86.36 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 78.85 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.24 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 81.27 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 74.14 per litre.