 India Pegs 2022-23 As New Base Year, Poised For Statistical Overhaul, Government Set To Update GDP Estimation Framework
India Pegs 2022-23 As New Base Year, Poised For Statistical Overhaul, Government Set To Update GDP Estimation Framework

FY 2022-23 has been chosen as the base year of the new series. These new data sets include a refined frame of active companies, detailed Limited Liability Partnership filings, more disclosures from corporate annual returns, and the annual survey of unincorporated enterprises. These inputs aim to strengthen estimates across institutional sectors, especially private corporations and MSMEs.

Updated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
New Delhi: India is set to undergo a significant economic statistical overhaul as the government announced updation of its GDP estimation framework, adopting 2022–23 as the new base year, an official statement has said. FY 2022-23 has been chosen as the base year of the new series and the estimates of new series are scheduled to be released on February, 27 2026, the statement said. The revised series will draw on new datasets unavailable during the last overhaul over a decade ago.

These new data sets include a refined frame of active companies, detailed Limited Liability Partnership filings, more disclosures from corporate annual returns, and the annual survey of unincorporated enterprises. These inputs aim to strengthen estimates across institutional sectors, especially private corporations and MSME-heavy activities where data gaps have long persisted.

To apprise the users about the changes being made in the new series, the ministry has released a discussion paper on national accounts on its websites. The next discussion paper is expected to cover methodological changes in compilation of aggregates using expenditure approach. MoSPI invited feedback from experts, academicians, government bodies and other stakeholders on the discussion paper by December 10, 2025.

