Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 14, 2020

Reopening of offices from June 8 after nearly three months saw bumper-to-bumper traffic on city roads. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reopened after almost three months amid the Maharashtra government’s third phase of Mission Begin Again campaign.

Thousands of vehicles were witnessed on Mumbai's Western Expressway as relaxed lockdown norms were implemented across the state.

Mumbai is known as the city that never sleeps, but it slows down due to traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads. Due to these reasons, people usually avoid taking their cars on the streets of Mumbai.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Dr Dadabhai Naorojo Road

2. J Rathod Marg/Mazgaon Road

3. M M Marg

4. NM Johi Marg/ Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Lower Parel Railway Station

6. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Road

7. Old Cadell Road

8. Ranade Raod

9. Airport Road

10. New Link Road

11. Swami Vivekananda Marg