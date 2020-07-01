Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on July 1, 2020

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city.

The maximum city witnessed massive traffic jams on Monday, especially near the city exits, after Mumbai Police imposed new guidelines stipulating that citizens cannot travel beyond two-km radius of their residences, except for attending offices or in the event of medical emergencies.

The Maharashtra government has relaxed many restrictions under "Mission Begin Again" which was implemented earlier this month. On Sunday, barber shops and parlours were allowed to open with conditions.