Mumbai Traffic update: Arrangements made to ensure smooth commute amidst Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession

Mumbai: On the occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, devotees carry a procession in his glory. Amidst the celebration, the traffic officials have made arrangements in the city to avoid any inconvenience to commuters.

Updating Mumbaikars about the arrangements made to ensure smooth commute amidst Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession, they shared a detailed note on Twitter.

Some roads have been closed for both travel and parking purposes, such include areas in Byculla, Pydhonie, Dongri, Azad Maidan, Kalbadevi among others. The restrictions on travel, in the listed premises, would be effective on Sunday from 2 p.m. to the time the processions conclude.

