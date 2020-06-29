Mumbai Traffic Update: 2-km Laxman Rekha leads to 3-hour congestion Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway

Mumbai: A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highways (EEH) on Monday morning, due to the apathy of multiple check points across the city, causing a congestion of over three hours. This scene comes a day after Mumbai Police asked citizens to strictly follow lockdown norms and stay put within the 2 km radius of their homes and local areas.

Mumbai Police and traffic cops are conducting extensive checks at nakabandis and impounding vehicles if the motorist is found outside the 2 km radius without a valid reason except for those who are part of essential services or are heading to office.

Monday morning saw severe traffic jams on the WEH at Dahisar check naka-- an entry point to the city, along with Magathane Bridge, near Samta Nagar police station, Kurar Village, Westin and after JVLR bridge. Similar scenes were witnessed at EEH, SV Road and Link Road. Those travelling and caught in this traffic havoc, have expressed their ire on social media, blaming police and its barricades kept along the way, causing traffic snarls.