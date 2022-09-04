Mumbai: Traffic restrictions tomorrow in western suburbs due to VVIP visit; check details before you travel

File Photo

The traffic in Mumbai, especially in the western suburbs will be ‘slow’ today (Monday) due to a scheduled VVIP visit.

As per the Mumbai Traffic Police, on Monday, the traffic movements will be slow at Malabar Hill, Babulnath, Kemp’s Corner, Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi race course, Saat Rasta, Chinchpokli Junction, Lalbaug Parel, Lotus Junction, Worli Dairy, Worli Sea Link and Lilavati Junction areas between 9 am to 12:30 pm.

From 1 pm to 2 pm, the traffic will be slow at Malabar Hill, Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine Drive and Regal Junction, and Colaba areas. Similarly, in the Marol to Powai areas, traffic will be slow from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Commuters complained about the traffic restrictions as these fall right during the peak hours, when the majority of them travel for work. “Why can’t you (Traffic Police) change the VVIP movement timings, Monday 9 am is office timing,” said a Twitter user, tagging the Mumbai Traffic police. Another one said, “As it is due to bad roads and pandals, life is moving very slow, now these VIPs come and make this more difficult. It doesn’t look like an official visit, more of a Ganapati darshan.”

“Why for this visit of any VVIP, all citizens have to suffer every time? Can’t these VVIPs come, travel, and leave in the midnight hours to give relief to commuters?” asked another Twitter user.

On Sunday too, there were restrictions on traffic movements at night between 9 pm to 10:30 pm in areas like Sahar, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Kemp’s Corner, Babulnath, and Malabar Hill areas. Since it was a not-working day for many, and during non-peak hours, commuters were not affected majorly due to the traffic restrictions.

Police, in the notification, have asked commuters for cooperation and to plan their journey according to the restrictions.