Mumbai Traffic Police To Observe 'No Honking Day' On August 9 & 16 In Order To Curb Noise Pollution |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police is taking a proactive step towards reducing noise pollution in the city by introducing the concept of 'No Honking Day'. This time it will be observed on two designated days, August and August 16, as declared by the City Traffic Police. The police have urged motorists to abstain from unnecessary honking to create a quieter and healthier environment.

Guidelines For Vehicle Noise Emission Compliance

To ensure compliance with noise emission standards, the Traffic Control Branch has directed vehicle owners to adhere to Rule No. 119 and 120 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989, which pertain to horns and silencers respectively. By aligning with these regulations, motorists can contribute to a significant reduction in noise pollution.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Legal Implications for Violators

The Mumbai Traffic Police emphasizes that unnecessary honking will result in strict actions under section 194 (F) of the MV Act. Additionally, modified silencers or exhaust pipes that breach norms outlined in section 198 of the M.V. Act will also lead to penalties. These measures underline the seriousness of curbing noise pollution in the city.

Except for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire brigades, the Traffic Control Branch appealed to all drivers and riders in Mumbai not to honk their vehicle horns on August 9 and August 16, and beyond. This collective effort will contribute to a quieter urban environment that benefits everyone.

2,116 Motorists Penalised On No Honking Day Earlier In June

A prior no-honking drive held on June 14 showcased positive outcomes. Despite raising awareness through multiple channels including press releases, digital hoardings, VMS boards and social media platforms, 2,116 motorists were found in violation of the initiative.

In some instances, corner meetings were organized with taxi, auto, and BEST bus drivers to educate them about the adverse health effects of noise pollution. The police intend to continue conducting similar campaigns in the future.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)