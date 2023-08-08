Mumbai News: Man Dials Mantralaya Control Room, Threatens Terror Attack; Arrested Within Hours | FPJ

Mumbai: A threat call was received in the control room of the Mantralay on Monday night. The caller threatened that a terrorist attack is going to happen in the next two days.

The police tracked and arrested the caller. The name of the caller is Prakash Kishanchand Khemani, aged 61. Police is investigating further in the matter.

Accused Said He Has Connection With Terrorists

A police officer told that Khemani called Mantralaya and told that he has connection with terrorists and he is going to be present in an event to be held in Mantralaya in next two days.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

