Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

Schoolchildren wave Indian national flags to celebrate during an event ahead of the countrys 75th Independence Day in Mumbai on August 13, 2022. | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, "In view of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run' orgainsed on 14th August 2022, to celebrate the 75 glorious years of Independence, special traffic advisory has been issued to avoid any inconvenience to the communters by Mumbai Traffic Police."

Read the advisory here:

In view of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run' orgainsed on 14th August 2022, to celebrate the 75 glorious years of Independence, special traffic advisory has been issued to avoid any inconvenience to the communters. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/XAeFReSPQg — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, on Saturday, two days before India celebrates her 75th year of independence on August 15, the Mumbai Police conducted their final dress rehearsal for the parade scheduled on the occasion, outside of the Mantralaya building.

On August 2, PM Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put 'tiranga' as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.

The Government of India decided to celebrate the 75 years of Independence of India, with great excitement and tribute to freedom fighters. The government named the celebration as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Amrit Mahotsav, meaning 'Nectar of grand celebration', signifies 75 years of India's independence from the British Raj. The overall celebrations began on 12 March 2021 and will continue up to 15 August 2023.