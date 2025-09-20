Mumbai Traffic Police Imposes Temporary Ban On Heavy Vehicles At Key Entry Points Till October 2; Check Details | FPJ Photo

In a move to ease traffic congestion, prevent hazards and obstructions, inconveniences and ensure public safety, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a temporary ban on the entry of heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) into the city through major checkpoints in the eastern suburbs. The restrictions will be in effect daily from 6:00 a.m. to midnight (12:00 a.m.), starting September 20, 2025, and continuing until October 2, 2025.

Thane Notification Sparks Wider Ban

This decision follows a traffic notification issued earlier by the Thane City Traffic Department on September 16, which restricted the movement of heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) into the Kanjurmarg Traffic Division from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., effective from September 18 to October 2, 2025.

Accordingly, all heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) traveling to Thane city from Mumbai or Navi Mumbai via the Anand Nagar Check Naka will be prohibited from entering Thane city through this checkpoint, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Kopri Transport Sub-Division. Now all heavy vehicles are also temporarily prohibited from entering Mumbai city from Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Exemptions for Essential Services

In accordance with this directive, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Eastern Suburb Traffic), Pradeep Chavan, has invoked powers under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act to enforce additional restrictions at key entry points into Mumbai from Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The order was officially signed and issued by DCP Pradeep Chavan on September 19. These restrictions, however, will not apply to vehicles engaged in essential services, which will be allowed to pass through the mentioned checkpoints, an official said.

Key Restrictions:

Kanjurmarg Traffic Division :

No Entry for 10-wheeler trucks and above entering Mumbai from Thane/Navi Mumbai via the Airoli Checkpoint.

No Entry for heavy vehicles entering Mumbai from Thane/Navi Mumbai and heading to Thane via Anand Nagar Checkpoint.

Mankhurd Traffic Division:

No Entry for heavy vehicles entering Mumbai from Navi Mumbai and heading to Thane via the Vashi Checkpoint.