Mumbai: Traffic Police Announces Restrictions For Aashadi Ekadashi On July 16-18; Major Roads In Dadar And Wadala Closed | Representative Image

Mumbai, Wednesday, 10: New traffic restrictions were announced by Mumbai Traffic Police for Aashadi Ekadashi which is on July 17. Several roads in Dadar, and Wadala areas will be closed for traffic as a large number of devotees gather at Wadala's Vitthal Mandir.

As per the notification, the following traffic regulations will begin on July 16 at 7 pm and remain in place till 8 am on July 18. The roads that will be closed or declared ‘No Entry’ are as follows:

The first route, a major route in Dadar, which will be closed, is Dadar T.T. to Tilak Road and the junction of Katrak Road. The traffic will be diverted to Dr BA Road, on its northbound via Ruia College junction.

Mancherji Joshi Road and Jam-e-Jamshedji Road along with the junction of these roads till Five-Garden and Junction of Tilak Road - both south and north bounds will be closed.

Katrak Road to Devid Baretto Circle, and Junction of GD Ambedkar Marg, Tilak Road - south and north bound) will be closed. G.D Ambedkar Marg coming from Sarfare Chowk i.e. junction of G.D Ambedkar Marg and Naigaon Cross Road (MMGS Marg) towards Katrak Road will be closed.

Tilak Road extension from Sahkar Nagar Galli towards Katrak Road (east to west) will be closed. Parsi Colony Road numbers 13 and 14, along with the junction of Lady Jehangir Road and the junction of Katrak Road will be closed. Dinshaw Road and Junction of Mancherji Joshi Marg and Katrak Road will be closed.