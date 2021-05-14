Mumbai: Traffic diversions in place for excavation work in Parel

Mumbai, May 14: Vehicular movement on both bounds of Dr. S S Rao Road from Peninsula Gate No. 1 to Sai Baba Path junction in Parel will be shut due to the excavation work till the midnight of May 31. Traffic police have also issued diversion for motorists to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

According to a circular issued by Yogesh Kumar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic City), the excavation work will be undertaken in central part of the city and to ensure there is no disturbance or backlog of traffic, both arms of the Dr. S S Rao Road from Peninsula Gate No. 1 to Sai Baba Path junction in Parel will be shut for all and any vehicular movements and the police have also asked the citizens not to park their vehicles on the road to facilitate smooth excavation of the road till May 31.

During the excavation work, traffic police have suggested alternate routes for vehicular traffic. The notification read that traffic will flow from MD College junction to Dr. RK Shirodkar Marg to Dr. E Borges Road to Dr. BA Road. Alternatively, the traffic will flow from Jijabai Lane towards Dr. Saibaba Path and GD Ambedkar Marg.

Police said that they will deploy traffic personnel to alert the motorists about diversion and expect a slight backlog and traffic situation in the peak office hours. A minor confusion can lead to traffic snarls, but we are prepared for it, said a senior traffic policeman.