Mumbai: Traffic cops crack the whip on illegal parking

In order to solve the illegal parking problem, the traffic police will not only impose a fine, but also tow the vehicle or clamp it. The vehicle will be released only once the owner pays the fine. The drive had taken a backseat due to the pandemic; but since the number of illegal parking cases are on the rise, the police have intensified the drive.

According to a senior traffic official, they have been receiving several complaints of illegal parking, especially in south and central Mumbai. Most of this takes place in bylanes. The police will be towing vehicles and clamping them so that violators will not flout rules in the future. Moreover, a central squad has been formed that will be given at 250 clamps and one towing van.

A senior official said that the central squad has been formed at 34 traffic chowkies. Each chowky has been given 100 clamps. “The parking issue had cropped up after the second wave. So, strict action is the need of the hour. This action was well reciprocated by the public last year. We hope it will be the same this year as well,” said an official.

Meanwhile, in a bid to decongest the streets, the police have made a number of no-parking zones. This comes, after the traffic cops received a request from the BMC.