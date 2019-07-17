Mumbai: Traffic cop abducted, taken for a joy ride

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a Mumbai traffic police constable was whisked off by three youths in their car when he asked them to move their vehicle which was parked in the middle of a road in Chheda Nagar, Chembur, on Tuesday morning.

Another traffic constable, who was also deployed at the spot, alerted the traffic police control room over his walkie-talkie after which, a chase ensued.

Two of the three 'abductors' were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police said the driver of the car, one of the arrested duo, was in an inebriated state. A search for the third youth is under way.

Traffic constable Vijay Munde, attached to Chembur traffic division, was on duty off the Eastern Express Highway, near Chheda Nagar. Around 10.15 am, Munde saw a car parked in the middle of the road and decided to act.

The car had three occupants – Viraj, 21, Manoj, 29, and Raj, 28. Munde asked them to move their car, but they refused to do so, much to his annoyance. To jolt them into action, Munde parked himself in their vehicle and asked them to move it.

At this point, matters revved up, with Viraj, who was behind the wheel, speeding away with traffic constable Munde in their midst.

The police said, “Even as Munde demanded they stop the vehicle, they kept moving, speeding all the way from Chheda Nagar to Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar (E), whisking away with the traffic cop.

A trap was laid for the violators at Ramabai Ambdekar Nagar and Munde was rescued after a 15-minute chase,” said Sushil Kamble, a senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station.

The police said Viraj was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and sped to evade arrest for drunken driving. Their friend Raj managed to escape.

The Tilak Nagar Police have booked the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping (section 363), voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (section 332), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (section 353) and rash driving (section 279) along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.