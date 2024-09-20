 Mumbai: Total 82,005 Bappa Idols Immersed This Ganpati Festival; Kandivali Tops, Andheri, Ghatkopar Follow
The 10-day Ganeshotsav which commenced on September 7, concluded with the final Visarjan day on September 17. Mumbaikars celebrated the festival with fervour and as much as 82,005 Bappa Idols were immersed. The Free Press Journal brings to you the localities that witnessed the highest number of immersions.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
More than 82,000 Ganpatis were immersed across Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra's most cherished Ganpati festival as per traditions was celebrated in full fervour for 10 long days. This year's Ganeshotsav ended with the final day visarjan on Tuesday, September 17, however, the visajans continued till Wednesday morning amid grand processions.

In Mumbai itself, a total of 82,005 Bappa idols were immersed. The number includes all visarjans (sarvajanik and home Ganpatis, Hartalika and Gauri idols) done in the 10-day festival.

In Mumbai, the western suburbs dominated in Ganpati visarjans, with Kandivali and Andheri topping the list. With "Bappa's Favourite PIN Code" an initiative by The Free Press Journal, here we bring you the list of localities where maximum Ganpati visarjans took place.

article-image

Kandivali, Andheri Emerges As Bappa's Favourite Areas

As per the municipal corporation's data, the R-South ward (Kandivali) saw the highest Bappa visarjans with 7904 immersions in the 10-day festival, closely followed by K-East wad (Andheri East) with 7030 immersions. The wards which followed in high Ganpati visarjan numbers are N ward (Ghatkopar) with 6752 immersions, R-Central ward (Borivali West) with 5293 immersions and P-North ward (Malad East) with 4838 immersions.

The civic wards which followed in the list of Ganpati visarjans are F-South (Lalbaug Parel) with 4499 immersions, K-West (Andheri West) with 4281 immersions, P-South (Goregaon) with 4270 immersions, G-North (Dadar) with 4202 immersions and R-North (Dahisar) with 4178 immersions.

As per the BMC data, the wards which saw less than 4000 immersions in the 10-days long festival includes F-North ward (Sion Matunga), T ward (Mulund), G-South (Lower Parel), S ward (Bhandup), H-East ward (Bandra East), L ward (Kurla), E ward (Byculla) and M-West ward (Tilak Nagar Chembur).

article-image

The areas which saw the least Ganpati visarjans this year are M-East ward (Mankhurd-Govandi) with 1070 immersions, D-ward (Malabar Hill) with 94 immersions, H-West ward (Bandra) with 729 immersions, C ward (Kalbadevi) with 410 immersions and B ward (Masjid) saw 139 immersions.

The the bottom of the list is A ward (Colaba) with only 85 immersions.

