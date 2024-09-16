Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban

Ganeshotsav 2024 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Despite strict directives from the state and central governments to ensure an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, this year’s celebrations across Maharashtra were marred by violations of environmental regulations. Although the Central Government banned Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in 2020, the failure of state agencies to enforce these rules has raised concerns about the government's commitment to sustainability and public safety. A petition filed by Rohit Joshi highlights these regulatory violations during the festival.

Petitioner Rohit Joshi, who spearheaded the PIL on the POP ban, pointed out, “The state government has failed to enforce these regulations, allowing unchecked immersion of POP idols in natural water bodies. This is a blatant contempt of court orders and an alarming disregard for environmental protection. In cities like Thane and Mumbai, the local administration has been complicit in these violations. Rather than strictly enforcing the use of artificial ponds, local authorities have provided special facilities for immersion in natural water bodies, such as the Thane Creek and Mumbai’s iconic Juhu and Girgaon Chowpatty beaches.”

“Thousands of idols, many of them made from POP, were immersed in these natural sources, leading to significant ecological damage. Environmentalists have been vocal in their outrage, with one observer stating, It’s as if the government itself is contributing to environmental destruction while promoting an ‘eco-friendly’ banner. The situation is beyond hypocrisy. In Thane, the problem has been particularly acute. The Thane Flamingo Sanctuary, a critical Ramsar site and home to rich biodiversity, faces severe threats from the pollution caused by POP idols. The Forest Department’s Ten-Year Management Plan (2020-2030) explicitly mentions the danger posed by POP idol pollution to the sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem. Environmental experts fear that continued negligence could lead to the revocation of Thane Bay’s Ramsar status, a prestigious international designation granted to wetlands of global importance”, added Joshi.

From the heart-thumping noise pollution caused by DJs and banjos in processions to the hazardous use of laser lights and gulal, this year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations have thrown caution to the wind. A local activist lamented, “The use of such harmful elements not only endangers human health but also the lives of other living beings. The persistent disregard for both human life and the environment has become the unfortunate reality of public celebrations. The rules are in place, but who is really following them?”

Activists also claim Ganeshotsav is Mumbai's noisiest festival, causing the highest noise pollution for ten consecutive days each year.

Sumaira Abdulali, Founder of Awaaz Foundation told FPJ, "It's imperative to acknowledge that the ban on DJs was initially conceived with the intention of reducing the decibel limit. Although the ban has undoubtedly raised awareness, it has inadvertently led to a proliferation of other instruments connected to loudspeakers, thereby perpetuating the same noise pollution. The cost-effectiveness of loudspeakers has increased significantly, rendering them accessible to a broader audience, and thereby circumventing the ban. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that many pandals are supported by influential individuals from various industries, including politicians, Bollywood personalities, and corporate entities. As the organizers themselves are often politicians, it becomes challenging to identify those responsible for implementing the rules.”

She further added, “While an NGO like ours can provide data on the detrimental effects of noise pollution on public health, we are ill-equipped to enforce compliance. It is imperative that law enforcement agencies, governments, and political representatives take concrete measures to address this issue. Not a single individual can deny the fact that noise pollution is a significant contributor to health issues. While traditional practices such as Dhol-Tasha performances should be respected, it is essential to consider the impact on public health."

The Central Government's ban on POP idols, which was enacted through the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) May 12, 2020 Idol Discharge Amendment Rules, has been largely disregarded. The state government's failure to act on the Bombay High Court’s August 30, 2024 order in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the enforcement of the POP ban has further exacerbated the situation.”

As per the Bombay High Court’s order, issued by the bench of the Chief Justice, the state government must strictly adhere to the CPCB's guidelines for idol immersion. The court mandated that local self-government bodies obtain written undertakings from Ganeshotsav mandals (organizing groups) ensuring they would not install POP idols. Moreover, the court directed that idol immersion should only occur in artificial ponds to prevent environmental degradation in natural water bodies.

For years, environmental activists have been warning about the disastrous consequences of ignoring eco-friendly practices during festivals like Ganeshotsav. POP, a non-biodegradable material, releases harmful chemicals and toxins into water bodies, suffocating marine life and disrupting aquatic ecosystems. The noise and light pollution caused by DJs, banjos, laser lights, and gulal pose additional threats, not only to human health but to wildlife as well.

Joshi remarked, “It is deeply disheartening to see that, in the name of tradition, we are pushing our environment to the brink of collapse. Festivals should be a celebration of life, not a threat to it. The government’s failure to act is a betrayal of its duty to protect both people and nature.”

The continued disregard for judicial orders and environmental regulations casts a dark shadow over Maharashtra’s Ganeshotsav celebrations. Unless urgent action is taken to enforce eco-friendly practices, the long-term consequences could be dire. As environmental experts and citizens alike demand accountability from the government, one thing is clear: the cost of neglecting nature is too high to bear.