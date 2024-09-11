 Mumbai: Top IT Companies, Including TCS, Infosys & Tech Mahindra, Get Over Two Dozen GST Demand Notices
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Top IT Companies, Including TCS, Infosys & Tech Mahindra, Get Over Two Dozen GST Demand Notices

Mumbai: Top IT Companies, Including TCS, Infosys & Tech Mahindra, Get Over Two Dozen GST Demand Notices

“The expansion of Indian IT services firms into smaller cities has resulted in the fallout of GST demand notices and penalties. GST GST registration is mandatory for every state where they have opened their offices and branches,” explained a senior tax official.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
article-image
Top IT Companies, Including TCS, Get Over Two Dozen GST Demand Notices | Representational Image

Mumbai: Top Information Technology (IT) companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Tech Mahindra and LTI Mindtree have been slapped with over two dozen GST penalty and tax demand notices from state GST offices of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Rajasthan, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“The expansion of Indian IT services firms into smaller cities has resulted in the fallout of GST demand notices and penalties. GST GST registration is mandatory for every state where they have opened their offices and branches,” explained a senior tax official.

The IT major TCS alone received half dozen demand notices from Chennai, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru. The Vishakapatnam GST office levied the highest demand of Rs 1.17 crore on TCS.

Read Also
Zomato Faces Fresh GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh, 2nd Notice This Week
article-image

The Bengaluru based Infosys also got another half dozen GST demand notice from Odisha, Chennai, Punjab, Bengaluru while TechM got seven GST notices and LTIMindtree got two notices for the year 2020 tax demands with interest and penalties.

FPJ Shorts
GST Council Exempts Flying Institutes And Schools From GST
GST Council Exempts Flying Institutes And Schools From GST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Nod For Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Science
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Nod For Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Science
Mumbai: 3-Year-Old Girl Ariha Held In German Foster Care Allowed To Celebrate Paryushan For First Time
Mumbai: 3-Year-Old Girl Ariha Held In German Foster Care Allowed To Celebrate Paryushan For First Time
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Processions On Sept 18: Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs Not To Take Part After Dispute Over Dates
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Processions On Sept 18: Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs Not To Take Part After Dispute Over Dates

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Council Exempts Flying Institutes And Schools From GST

GST Council Exempts Flying Institutes And Schools From GST

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Nod For Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Science

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Nod For Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Science

Mumbai: 3-Year-Old Girl Ariha Held In German Foster Care Allowed To Celebrate Paryushan For First...

Mumbai: 3-Year-Old Girl Ariha Held In German Foster Care Allowed To Celebrate Paryushan For First...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Processions On Sept 18: Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs Not To Take Part After Dispute Over...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Processions On Sept 18: Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs Not To Take Part After Dispute Over...

Mumbai: Top IT Companies, Including TCS, Infosys & Tech Mahindra, Get Over Two Dozen GST Demand...

Mumbai: Top IT Companies, Including TCS, Infosys & Tech Mahindra, Get Over Two Dozen GST Demand...