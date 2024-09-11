Mumbai: Top IT Companies, Including TCS, Infosys & Tech Mahindra, Get Over Two Dozen GST Demand Notices

Top IT Companies, Including TCS, Get Over Two Dozen GST Demand Notices | Representational Image

Mumbai: Top Information Technology (IT) companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Tech Mahindra and LTI Mindtree have been slapped with over two dozen GST penalty and tax demand notices from state GST offices of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Rajasthan, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“The expansion of Indian IT services firms into smaller cities has resulted in the fallout of GST demand notices and penalties. GST GST registration is mandatory for every state where they have opened their offices and branches,” explained a senior tax official.

The IT major TCS alone received half dozen demand notices from Chennai, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru. The Vishakapatnam GST office levied the highest demand of Rs 1.17 crore on TCS.

The Bengaluru based Infosys also got another half dozen GST demand notice from Odisha, Chennai, Punjab, Bengaluru while TechM got seven GST notices and LTIMindtree got two notices for the year 2020 tax demands with interest and penalties.