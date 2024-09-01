 Zomato Faces Fresh GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh, 2nd Notice This Week
Earlier on Thursday GST demand notices from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal authorities for about Rs 4.59 crore were slapped on the food delivery aggregator.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Mumbai: Food tech major Zomato is reeling under a barrage of goods and services tax (GST) notices with a second demand slapped in a week. Zomato has now got  a tax demand and penalty order amounting to nearly Rs 3.5 lakhs. 

It is second time in a row this week that Zomato has been slapped with a GST tax demand and penalty order. 

Earlier on Thursday GST demand notices from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal authorities for about Rs 4.59 crore were slapped on the food delivery aggregator. 

The food tech startup Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal clarified that the company was served with the GST notice “disputing the eligibility of the input tax credit and interest penalty thereon.” 

The  adjudication order, raising the GST demand of Rs 1.89 lakh with interest of Rs 1.59 lakhs, along with applicable penalty  was issued for the period April 2019 to March 2020. 

Last month, the food tech major got a tax demand of Rs 9.45 crore GST notice. 

