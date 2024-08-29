'Mam Please Help Kardo': Zomato Delivery Man Flashes Genitals At Female Customer, Gets Sacked

Zomato Deliveryman Allegedly Exposes Genitals To Woman In Ahmedabad | FPJ

Ahmedabad: On August 28, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared her experience of allegedly being assaulted by a Zomato delivery man. The delivery man exposed his genitals to her, pretending to have a fake foot injury. The X user reported the incident to Zomato along with the details and is now pursuing legal action against the delivery person. Zomato, the food delivery company, supported the woman's claims, revoked the delivery person's licence, and has terminated his employment.

X Thread

The X user (@heerkaunhai) reached out for assistance in her initial tweet, mentioning both Zomato and Zomato Care X accounts and attaching a screenshot with a description of the incident. The thread follows additional information about her conversation with the Zomato customer care executives and her fear for safety.

The Incident

The woman had placed an order for a coffee on the Zomato food delivery app in the late hours of the day during heavy rains in Ahmedabad. The delivery man took 15-20 minutes longer than expected to deliver the order. When he arrived at the main gate of her residence, he mentioned repeatedly that he was suffering from an injury and pointed to his feet. Concerned, the woman used a flashlight to check the injury, but instead, the delivery man allegedly exposed his genitals with a smile on his face and said, 'mam please help kardo.'

The woman mentioned in one of the later comments that she felt unsafe to call for anyone else, including 112 (the Emergency Response Support System helpline number), and ran inside her house. The woman also mentioned that she has not filed an FIR against the delivery person but is working on taking legal action against the situation.

update pic.twitter.com/PUvg3uoOuX — heer ᶻ 𝗓 𐰁 .ᐟ (@heerkaunhai) August 28, 2024

Zomato's Response

After the user contacted customer care, she was assured that her complaint had been registered. However, the resolution of the incident would only come after the company heard from both sides. As per the tweets by the X user, Zomato contacted her and informed her about the strict action taken against the delivery person. Zomato immediately terminated the delivery person and revoked his delivery license.

Netizens React

Netizens have given mixed reactions. Some people have been sympathetic and raised concerns regarding the safety of the X user (@heerkaunhai).

what happened after?…i hope he didn’t try to get physical w you

im so sorry that this happened….this is why we are witnessing an outrage by the women towards us men — Naman (@naman17305) August 28, 2024

@deepigoyal @zomato maybe tagging you will fast forward the actions that need to be taken — shawty (@vansyshawty) August 28, 2024

I'm so sorry you had to go through that yaar. Woman to woman, I hope you are doing better. Wishing you literally every ounce of happiness and comfort💞🫂🫂 — hace🌊🍉i ATE my MUSE 🐱🙌 (@joonchan_1325) August 29, 2024

Some post have been sharing screenshot of X user's old posts and criticising her and even blaming the X user for the credibility of the incident.

Gems of Sister ... she must be making this story to get reach .... don't trust this kind of girl.... pic.twitter.com/wPiyPfkviF — Rudra (@HarmonyHitcher) August 28, 2024

Real aur riyal ka pata bhi nahi chalta hai aajkal toh.

Kahi ye bhi engagement farming toh nahi?



Fake feminists don't get offended now, just asking her. pic.twitter.com/qhoUQz8i24 — CA Akhil Agarwal (@InvestWithAkhil) August 28, 2024

Another women creating false allegations just for publicity. — ♕_𝚂𝚈𝙽𝙲𝙷𝚁𝙾𝙽𝙸𝙲_❈⃟★【★𝕺ﮐ𝖎۲𝖎ﮐ𓅯】 (@God_Synchronic) August 28, 2024

You are sick blaming the poor Zomato guy because he arrived late and your coffee got cold. For attention you created useless drama.

Here is your attention enjoy for a day or 2🤡🤡 — Eren Yeager (@CoffeenTea14) August 28, 2024

Guys thats fake number she is providing. I get call from similar number all day long credit card 😂😂 — Prakash chandra (@Prakashinsearch) August 28, 2024

Some users in the comment section of the thread posted by user @heerkaunhai were blaming her for the incident.

Why let a stranger (delivery person) inside your gate? You can go out and take the order yourself. It's surprising how lazy people have become while still complaining about safety. Take responsibility for your own safety. — Dilli Prasad (@DilliPrasad98) August 28, 2024

Ye le engagement dediye, harbar bc tere saath kyu hota?? Tera rr band kar pic.twitter.com/D3e61nhMjd — Sahana ka baap (@slaveelonmusk) August 29, 2024

If you were a boy, what are the odds you'd not have been a creep? — Inquirer (@outcomeofdesign) August 28, 2024