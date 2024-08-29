'Mam Please Help Kardo': Zomato Delivery Man Flashes Genitals At Female Customer, Gets Sacked

Ahmedabad: On August 28, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared her experience of allegedly being assaulted by a Zomato delivery man. The delivery man exposed his genitals to her, pretending to have a fake foot injury. The X user reported the incident to Zomato along with the details and is now pursuing legal action against the delivery person. Zomato, the food delivery company, supported the woman's claims, revoked the delivery person's licence, and has terminated his employment.
X Thread
The X user (@heerkaunhai) reached out for assistance in her initial tweet, mentioning both Zomato and Zomato Care X accounts and attaching a screenshot with a description of the incident. The thread follows additional information about her conversation with the Zomato customer care executives and her fear for safety.
The Incident
The woman had placed an order for a coffee on the Zomato food delivery app in the late hours of the day during heavy rains in Ahmedabad. The delivery man took 15-20 minutes longer than expected to deliver the order. When he arrived at the main gate of her residence, he mentioned repeatedly that he was suffering from an injury and pointed to his feet. Concerned, the woman used a flashlight to check the injury, but instead, the delivery man allegedly exposed his genitals with a smile on his face and said, 'mam please help kardo.'
The woman mentioned in one of the later comments that she felt unsafe to call for anyone else, including 112 (the Emergency Response Support System helpline number), and ran inside her house. The woman also mentioned that she has not filed an FIR against the delivery person but is working on taking legal action against the situation.
Zomato's Response
After the user contacted customer care, she was assured that her complaint had been registered. However, the resolution of the incident would only come after the company heard from both sides. As per the tweets by the X user, Zomato contacted her and informed her about the strict action taken against the delivery person. Zomato immediately terminated the delivery person and revoked his delivery license.
Netizens React
Netizens have given mixed reactions. Some people have been sympathetic and raised concerns regarding the safety of the X user (@heerkaunhai).
Some post have been sharing screenshot of X user's old posts and criticising her and even blaming the X user for the credibility of the incident.
Some users in the comment section of the thread posted by user @heerkaunhai were blaming her for the incident.