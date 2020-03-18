Mumbai: To keep crowds at bay, platform tickets hiked from Rs 10 to 50

Mumbai: In a move to discourage unnecessary crowding at stations, in the view of the coronavirus pandemic,the Western and Central Railways on Tuesday hiked the price of platform tickets from the present Rs 10 up to Rs 50. Railway officials said the maximum rate of Rs 50 would be applicable at big stations.

The decision was taken keeping in mind a directive from the Railway board. Railway ministry officials said zonal railways had decided to increase the price of platform tickets.

“Platform ticket prices at 250 stations have been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 in several parts of the country," the official informed."#COVID19 preventive measures.

Central Railway on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, and Solapur divisions increased the platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till further advice," tweeted Central Railway.