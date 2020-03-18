Mumbai: To keep crowds at bay, platform tickets hiked from Rs 10 to 50

Mumbai: In a move to discourage unnecessary crowding at stations, in the view of the coronavirus pandemic,the Western and Central Railways on Tuesday hiked the price of platform tickets from the present Rs 10 up to Rs 50. Railway officials said the maximum rate of Rs 50 would be applicable at big stations.
The decision was taken keeping in mind a directive from the Railway board. Railway ministry officials said zonal railways had decided to increase the price of platform tickets.
“Platform ticket prices at 250 stations have been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 in several parts of the country," the official informed."#COVID19 preventive measures.
Central Railway on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, and Solapur divisions increased the platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till further advice," tweeted Central Railway.
WR authorities also informed that platform ticket prices had gone up to Rs 50 at 26 stations of its Mumbai stations, namely Surat, Bandra (T), Borivli, Udhna, Mumbai Central, Vapi, Dadar, Valsad, Navsari, Andheri, Vasai Road, Boisar, Nandurbar, Bilimora, Amalner, Virar, Palghar, Bandra, Bhayandar, Dahanu Road, Goregaon, Nalasopara, Vyara, Dondaicha, Churchgate and Malad. However, platform ticket prices in the remaining stations will remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, CR canceled 23 outstation trains from March 18 to April 1, in view of the virus threat as well as due to non-occupancy. The Ajni Express from Mumbai to Nagpur, which had a per trip occupancy of 12 people, will be non-operative till March 30.
“We have also postponed the introduction of 2 pairs of new MEMU services between Diva and Pen till further advice,” said an official.Low occupancy due to the COVID-19 scare is also the reason for WR's decision to cancel 35 trips of 10 train services.
The list includes trains originating from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other stations, such as the Deccan, Nandigram and Pragati Express.
