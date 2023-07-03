Mumbai To Get Moderate Rain, Says IMD | Twitter/@kunal_artistic

Mumbai, which had to reckon with maximum temperature of 27° Celsius on Sunday, is set to experience moderate rain over the next two days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre. The city received 13 cm rainfall till 6 pm on Sunday, according to the BMC, with the suburbs getting 32 mm of rain. The rain has led to the water stock in the 7 lakes rising to 2,22,868 mn litres, higher than the 1,70,520 mn litres on the same day last year.

Incidents of tree fall, wall collapse

There were also eight incidents of tree fall, with three each in the city and the western suburbs and two in the eastern suburbs.

Read Also Mumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks

Four wall collapse incidents were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, of which one was in the city and three in the eastern suburbs. No fatalities have been reported in any of these incidents.

There were also reports of five incidents of short circuits. Of these two each occurred in the city and in the eastern suburbs and one in the western suburbs.

Read Also 5 Iconic Places To Sit And Enjoy Your Bhutta In Mumbai This Monsoon

Enhanced rainfall in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department has said that there will be enhanced rainfall over the next 3-4 days in parts of the Konkan region and the adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.