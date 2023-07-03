Mumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks

FPJ

Mumbai: A foot-over bridge (FOB) constructed near Sion Hospital will be completed in a few weeks. The FOB will have an escalator, which will help to reduce road accidents.

The bridge will also help vehicles to ply obstruction-free traffic towards Dadar. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent ₹6 crore for the construction of the bridge.

“There are schools and colleges in this area. Many people visit Sion Hospital on a daily basis and it was a pending demand of people to construct the (FOB). The local corporators and public representatives had also followed up on the matter for four years. The bridge will be operational in a few weeks,” said an official.

“The BMC administration passed the construction order in 2019. The bridge is 44 meter long and 4.15 meter wide. Stainless steel plates have been used for the bridge,” said the official.