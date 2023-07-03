 Mumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks

Mumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent ₹6 crore for the construction of the bridge.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: A foot-over bridge (FOB) constructed near Sion Hospital will be completed in a few weeks. The FOB will have an escalator, which will help to reduce road accidents.

The bridge will also help vehicles to ply obstruction-free traffic towards Dadar. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent ₹6 crore for the construction of the bridge.

“There are schools and colleges in this area. Many people visit Sion Hospital on a daily basis and it was a pending demand of people to construct the (FOB). The local corporators and public representatives had also followed up on the matter for four years. The bridge will be operational in a few weeks,” said an official.

“The BMC administration passed the construction order in 2019. The bridge is 44 meter long and 4.15 meter wide. Stainless steel plates have been used for the bridge,” said the official.

Read Also
Mumbai: New foot over bridge at CSTM goes underutilised due to missing staircase at station's end
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: AIMTC Urges Action On Overloading After Tragic Bus Accident On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Maharashtra: AIMTC Urges Action On Overloading After Tragic Bus Accident On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Mumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks

Mumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of ₹2 Lakh Via Gift Card Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of ₹2 Lakh Via Gift Card Fraud

Navi Mumbai: Railway Announcer Injured After Plaster Falls Off Ceiling At Kharghar Station

Navi Mumbai: Railway Announcer Injured After Plaster Falls Off Ceiling At Kharghar Station

Mumbai News: Man Stabs Neighbour To Death In Mulund; Held

Mumbai News: Man Stabs Neighbour To Death In Mulund; Held