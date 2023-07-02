5 Iconic Places To Sit And Enjoy Your Bhutta In Mumbai This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai. Rains bring in a big relief from the heat and enjoying the nature
Rainy season and Bhutta 'Roasted Corn' gp hand in hand. While you might have a spot near your house in the city, but here are 5 iconic spot sin Mumbai where you can sit and enjoy bhutta during the rains
Gateway of India is the iconic place where you can go out with your family and enjoy the bhutta during the rains
Bandra Fort facing the Bandra Worli Sea link is a perfect spot for couples who love to go out other than a typical café
Marine Drive is an emotion to Mumbaikars- especially during rains
Juhu Beach is another spot popular amongst the tourists and the Mumbaikars as well. Eating the bhutta with the gorgeous beach view has a different vibe all together
Carter Road is another fan favourite, as Bollywood Stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reside there. Get wet in the rains and enjoy the hot roasted corn by the sea side with your special someone
