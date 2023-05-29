7 Places to enjoy delicious Pani Puri in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Elco Pani Puri, Bandra (W): is a popular restaurant to have ice cold pani puri after a hectic shopping day at Hill Road. It is popular among celebrities too
Bhagat Tarachand, Bhuleshwar: Bhagat Tarachand is a legendary restaurant for vegetarians where you will get delicious pani puris
Sindh Pani Puri, Chembur: have a buttery pani puri–a kind of butter puri—which is quite interesting
Soam, Babulnath: The spiciness, herbiness and tanginess of the pani that Soam makes is pretty spot-on
Punjab Sweet House, Bandra (W): produces the finest and delicious pani puris which are a favourite among locals as well
Natraj Pani Puri, Navi Mumbai: Here you will get crispy panic puris and yummy hot Ragda
Chandru’s Pure Ghee Sweets, Andheri (W): The puris are freshly fried and the pani they use is fairly hot, spicy and it’s always ice-chilled
