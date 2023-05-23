6 Hollywood celebrities who love Indian food

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
Shakira: has often revealed her love for Indian Tandoori delicacies like Afghani chicken and Mutton dishes. She also, love to eat desi sweets like Gajjar ka Halwa and Rasmalai
Madonna: During an interview, the diva shared that "I love Indian food because of their magical aroma. I distinctly like the smell of fresh coriander in the curries." She also, loves idlis
Lady Gaga: loves spicy Indian food and Indian curries like Chicken Lababdar, Butter Chicken and Chicken Masala
Will Smith: Chicken Tikka Masala is his personal favorite, which he likes to eat with Naan
Brad Pitt: His favourite Indian dish is Chicken Masala and Garlic Naan
Tom Cruise: loves eating spicy Chicken Tikka and is a fan of Indian meaty delights
