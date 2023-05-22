Planning to buy Stylish Co-ord set? 7 styles inspired by Bollywood divas

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023

Want to buy a co-ord set that gives boss vibes? You can try buying an outfit like Janhvi Kapoor

For a cosy chill look, you can try a co-ord set like Kiara Advani for a fun get together with your friends and family

A knot tie shirt and matching pant like Sara Ali Khan is good for a casual day out and shopping

Ethnic co-ord set like Rakul Preet Singh is a must have for small family functions

Going for a summer trip? Top and shorts co-ord set like Aditi Rao Hydari would look perfect

Crosia co-ord set looks funky

You can wear a co-ord set that includes crop top and tight skirt for a party look

