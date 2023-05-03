Mumbai: ‘Time for postal stamp on Hutatma Smarak’ | PTI

Mumbai: Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take lead in bringing out a postal stamp on the ‘HutatmaSmarak’, a veritable landmark in south Mumbai.

The memorial was built to commemorate 117 martyrs who laid their lives fighting for ‘Samyukta Maharashtra’ (United Maharashtra that included Mumbai) in 1961.

Memorial reminds people of the fight Maharashtra fought

“The memorial at Flora Fountain, at the entrance of the Fort precinct, reminds people of the fight Maharashtra fought for the creation of a unilingual Marathi speaking state. As a token of respect towards them, the Maharashtra government should pursue the proposal of publishing a postal stamp,” Dr Gorhe wrote to CM Shinde.

The demand was first raised by social worker Mahadeo Govind aka Bhau Sawant. The state government had even forwarded the proposal in this regard to the telecom department of the Centre in 2004. However, there has been no decision on the issue since then, Dr Gorhe said in her letter and urged the Chief Minister to act quickly in order to get the proposal regarding the postal stamp moving.

Dr Gorhe also added that the demand was being raised since 1999 but successive governments in the state have failed to act on the demand. She said that on the occasion of the statehood day on May 1, she got to know about the demand from social workers at the Hutatma Smarakand hence she is raising the issue.

Political observers said the stamp will serve as a reminder of the monument’s significance for the precinct’s office-goers who have forgotten the martyrs amid the daily hustle-bustle. Let alone igniting national awareness about it, there are no weekend events about the chowk, too, which lies deserted during weekends.