e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Mumbai: Three private labourers die after falling in septic tank while cleaning it in Kandivali

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

3 private labour fell in septic tank while cleaning work and died into the hospital later. They were recovered by MFB & local Public and then sent to Shatabdi Hospital.

However three injured, declared dead by Dr.Rahul, CMO Shatabdi Hospital.

ALSO READ

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Desperate to go home, migrant labourers allege private doctors overcharging... Coronavirus in Mumbai: Desperate to go home, migrant labourers allege private doctors overcharging...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:00 PM IST