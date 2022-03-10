Mumbai: Three private labourers die after falling in septic tank while cleaning it in Kandivali

3 private labour fell in septic tank while cleaning work and died into the hospital later. They were recovered by MFB & local Public and then sent to Shatabdi Hospital.

However three injured, declared dead by Dr.Rahul, CMO Shatabdi Hospital.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:00 PM IST