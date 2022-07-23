Mumbai: Three held with mephedrone worth over Rs 18 lakh | FPJ

The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested three persons on Saturday for alleged possession of the banned mephedrone (MD) drug worth over Rs. 18.75 lakhs.

The incident happened near Baig Mohammad chawl at J.J Hospital Road in Dongri when two men, walking suspiciously were caught in the eye of the police who were at that moment patrolling.

Upon inquiring, the police found that the two had 15 grams and 20 grams each in their possession after which they were apprehended. The accused, identified as Imran Khan (42) and Abdul Karim (35) were both residents of Dongri.

“While questioning the two it was found that there is a third person who sold all these drugs to the two. As per information provided by the 1st and 2nd accused, it was known that a Nadim Batla, as he is popularly called, living in Nagpada sells MD to several people including the two accused,” said an official from the Azad Maidan Unit, ANC.

The third accused was then arrested, identified as Nadim Salim Sortiya (34), also known as Nadim Batla, by the police. Police seized 90 grams of MD from Batla’s residence. Thereby, 125 grams of MD were seized from all the three accused in total, which according to the police is worth Rs. 18,7500.

It is also known to the police that there are more people involved in this business of MD along with the three accused. “We are trying to find more linkages to these three. Further investigations are going on to find people involved in this activity," said the official.

A case has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.