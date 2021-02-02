Mumbai: Three drug peddlers held with MD in NCB raids

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 136 grams of Mephedrone regarded as commercial quantity from two drug peddlers at Mahim railway station, the agency revealed on Tuesday.

On Sunday night, NCB Mumbai intercepted two persons, namely Mohamed Bilal and Shaikh Gulam Gosh, at Mahim railway station and recovered 136 grams of Mephedrone (Commercial quantity). On follow up action, one person namely Sehbaz Shah Alam Sheikh was also apprehended by NCB Mumbai. Bilal and Shaik Gulam were working for one Sehbaz.