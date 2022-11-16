Mumbai: Three attack one with sword and chopper to take revenge of old quarrel |

Mumbai: Taking revenge of an old enmity, three people have been arrested for attacking a hawker with a sword in Mankhurd.

According to the information received from the Mankhurd police, on November 15 at 12.15 am, Deepak Srivastava, who was standing near Sitaram Hanuman Dham Chawl in Sathe Nagar, was attacked by three accused with choppers and swords. Srivastava was badly injured in this attack.

The attackers also threatened that if he survives this time, they will attack him again next time.

Police informed that Deepak's younger brother made a complaint

A police officer told that Deepak's younger brother Santosh made a complaint about this matter, after which the police arrested the three people while taking action.

Four days ago, there was a fight between these people over some issue, and the attack was to avenge the same. Mankhurd police have arrested Vikas alias Ganesh Sathe, Deepak Fagu Kesari alias Nepali, and Rohit Kone in this case.

The accused were presented in court, and have been sentenced police custody until November 21st November.The police have registered a case under sections 307, 506, 504, and 34 of the IPC in this matter.

Read Also Randeep Hooda's revenge drama CAT to release on Netflix on December 9