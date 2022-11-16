e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Three attack one with sword and chopper to take revenge of old quarrel

Mumbai: Three attack one with sword and chopper to take revenge of old quarrel

The attackers also threatened that if he survives this time, they will attack him again next time.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Three attack one with sword and chopper to take revenge of old quarrel |
Follow us on

Mumbai: Taking revenge of an old enmity, three people have been arrested for attacking a hawker with a sword in Mankhurd.

According to the information received from the Mankhurd police, on November 15 at 12.15 am, Deepak Srivastava, who was standing near Sitaram Hanuman Dham Chawl in Sathe Nagar, was attacked by three accused with choppers and swords. Srivastava was badly injured in this attack.

The attackers also threatened that if he survives this time, they will attack him again next time.

Police informed that Deepak's younger brother made a complaint

A police officer told that Deepak's younger brother Santosh made a complaint about this matter, after which the police arrested the three people while taking action.

Four days ago, there was a fight between these people over some issue, and the attack was to avenge the same. Mankhurd police have arrested Vikas alias Ganesh Sathe, Deepak Fagu Kesari alias Nepali, and Rohit Kone in this case.

The accused were presented in court, and have been sentenced police custody until November 21st November.The police have registered a case under sections 307, 506, 504, and 34 of the IPC in this matter.

Read Also
Randeep Hooda's revenge drama CAT to release on Netflix on December 9
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan used to fear only one person, that was Balasaheb Thackeray, says Eknath Shinde

Pakistan used to fear only one person, that was Balasaheb Thackeray, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue...

Maharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue...

Mumbai: Three attack one with sword and chopper to take revenge of old quarrel

Mumbai: Three attack one with sword and chopper to take revenge of old quarrel

Maharashtra: Three killed in collision between truck and taxi

Maharashtra: Three killed in collision between truck and taxi

Balasaheb death anniversary: A show of strength for Sena factions

Balasaheb death anniversary: A show of strength for Sena factions