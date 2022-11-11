e-Paper Get App
Randeep Hooda's revenge drama CAT to release on Netflix on December 9

"CAT" is dubbed as a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of a man, who is thrown into drug trafficking conspiracy

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Netflix revenge drama "CAT", starring Randeep Hooda, is set to arrive on December 9, the streamer announced Friday.

The series, which comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, marks Hooda's second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit movie "Extraction".

Netflix India shared the premiere date of the series on Twitter.

"We have the purrfect news for you! @RandeepHooda stars as Gurnam in CAT - a tale of brotherhood and espionage, releasing on 9th Dec only on Netflix," the post read.

"CAT" is dubbed as a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers.

Janjua, who has previously penned films such as "Saand Ki Aankh" and "Mubarakan", has co-directed the show with Rupinder Chahal and Jimmy Singh.

"CAT" is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.

