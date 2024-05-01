Navi Mumbai: POCSO Case Against Father For Sexually Abusing Daughter’s Minor Friends | Representational image

Navi Mumbai: NRI coastal police has registered a case against a man for sexually abusing his daughter’s two minor friends. The case was registered on Tuesday after the two 17 year old friends approached the police station with their complaint.

According to the complainant, their classmate on Monday, did not go back home after the college. The parents of the friend were worried and had called the complainant to ask about their daughter’s whereabouts. The complainant along with the friends looked for her and after few hours, they got to know that the classmate went back home.

After learning that the classmate had reached back home safely, the girls went to meet the father of the classmate at Bamandongri village wherein he ran a Chinese stall. The classmate had decided to not go back home from college due to a fight with the father.

To understand the same, the girls had gone to meet the father. The father of the classmate, in the pretext of talking to them, took behind the stall and held their hands and forcefully made them touch his private part. The next day, the girls approached the police and registered the case.

“Both the girls corroborated the incident while speaking to the lady officer. The accused is not arrested as he is not to be found at his residence. He would be served with the notice,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police said. The accused has been booked under the sections of the IPC and Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences Act.