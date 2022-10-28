Mumbai: This Sunday, no daytime mega block on western railway routes

This Sunday, no daytime mega block on western railway route in Mumbai. | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: This Sunday, there will be no daytime mega-block on the western railway suburban section. The railways will carry out maintenance work on tracks, overhead and signalling equipment. A jumbo block of four hours will be taken on the slow and fast lines between Goregaon and Santacruz stations between 00.25 am and 04.25 am on October 30.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur said that during the block period, all down fast line trains will be operated on the down slow line and all up slow line suburban trains will be operated on the up fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

All slow suburban services will have a double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platforms on the fast lines. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with the concerned station masters.